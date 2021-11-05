Tips for getting rid of Fall leaves

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- With last month being the warmest October in a long time, it’s taken a while for leaves to fall.



Now that they’re finally falling, many people are preparing for their disposal.

Certain towns have loose leaf programs. Street teams take large vacuums around town to pick up leaves. For example, Poland village has already collected 20 loads of leaves this season.



On average, they typically collect 150 loads a year. Like many loose leaf programs, they have certain guidelines to help aid in their cleanup efforts.



According to PennDOT, wet leaves can be as slippery as ice. They may also obscure traffic lines and pavement markings on the road. They may even cover objects like nails that could create a flat tire.



It’s safe to say take extra caution when driving around this fall.

“You don’t want to be driving through leaves. You never know what might be in the leaves themselves. We’ve found all kind of things in leaf plows before, so as precaution like you would have with anything else in the road, you just need to drive carefully and avoid them at all cost,” said Poland Street Commissioner Tim Clavin.

Clavin says to keep leaves in the edge of the yard for cleanup purposes. That way, it’s easier for street teams to vacuum the leaves and reduce risk for drivers.

If your town has a leaf vacuuming service, expect to see them a lot over the next few weeks.

Leaves have fallen late this year, so these services will be busy throughout November.