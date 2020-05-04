Time to vote: Hubbard students among top 50 in Vans competition

The contest encourages students to customize black Vans shoes, highlighting their creativity and specific themes

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard High School is among the top 50 schools in the 2020 Vans Custom Culture contest and is looking for your vote.

The contest encourages students to customize black Vans shoes, highlighting their creativity and specific themes.

Art students Mallory Greenmyer and Grace Ryser are representing Hubbard High School in the competition.

Starting with 500 schools, they narrowed down the competition to the top 50, including Greenmyer’s and Ryser’s designs.

Starting Monday, the public can vote on their favorite designs. The winning school will receive $50,000 for their art department.

To vote in the contest, visit customculture.vans.com.