‘Time to get to work’: Lordstown Motors CEO eager to step it up as publicly traded company

(WKBN) – Monday is a big day for Lordstown Motors, which is now a publicly traded company.

You’re now able to buy stock in Lordstown Motors. It is trading on the NASDAQ market under the symbol “RIDE.”

CEO Steve Burns said it’s cause for celebration and it’s time to get to work.

We talked to Burns about the future production of Lordstown Motors’ Endurance pickup truck.

“We intend it to be the first full-size electric pickup truck in the world. It is still slated for September next year for start of production.”

We also asked Burns about what Lordstown Motors will be able to bring to the area.

“We are a new kind of car company. We think electric’s the future and if you believe in that, and we have an early lead, and now that we have the finances, we have the finances to get all the way to market. So for a start-up electric car company, that’s as stable as you can get,” he said.

You can watch the entire interview with Burns above.

