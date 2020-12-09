Time running out to apply for Columbiana council seat

Columbiana Mayor Bryan Blakeman is retiring at the end of the year

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of Columbiana City Council are looking to fill a council seat after a current councilman takes the mayor’s job next month.

Columbiana Mayor Bryan Blakeman is retiring at the end of the year. Council President Rick Noel is taking his place.

The shift creates an opening on council.

Anyone interested should submit a letter of interest no later than Dec. 10. Those letters should be sent to City Hall, Attn: Lance Willard.

Letters should include the candidate’s full name, voter registration address, and a statement of interest, including experience and qualifications. You can also include a resume.

