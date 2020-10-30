Time running out for senior centers to apply for CARES Act funding

The money is meant to help centers with costs related to reopening

(WKBN) – There’s little time for senior centers to apply for help with expenses this year. Many senior centers are reopening across the Mahoning Valley with limited activities. Extra cleaning and coronavirus precautions don’t lead to limited expenses.

“We started working about two months before we were allowed to open on just trying to get the centers prepared. We’ve had cleaning crews that’ve been going in and thoroughly cleaning the centers, getting them ready, even down to the floors,” said Mike Wilson, director of SCOPE of Trumbull County.

SCOPE of Trumbull County is one of the local senior centers applying for additional CARES Act funding.

Earlier this month, the Ohio Office of Budget and Management announced $15.2 million is available. As of Oct. 29, eight facilities in the Mahoning Valley have applied for some of it. The money is meant to help centers with costs related to reopening.

“It’s not an easy thing to have to open the senior centers,” said Cassandra Valentini, community liaison for Direction Home of Eastern Ohio. “These are our most vulnerable individuals of the community that utilize that service.”

Senior centers and adult day service providers need to apply for the money by Friday.

For more information on applying, visit this link. Additional COVID-19 information for centers and seniors can be found here.

