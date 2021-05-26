Tim Ryan visits local steel plant following Senate race announcement last month

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man who wants to be Ohio’s next U.S. Senator visited a local steel plant this morning.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, took a tour of Wheatland Tube’s facility in Warren to hear from the workers.

The visit coincides with the announcement of a $30 million investment in a new automated warehouse system by management.

Ryan told workers as long as rules stay in place to prevent steel dumping from foreign places, American mills will be able to thrive.

Later today, Ryan and Wheatland Tubes management will discuss their concerns about the environment when manufacturing steel in the U.S.

