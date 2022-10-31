NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan made a stop in Niles Monday to meet and talk with some of his supporters.

Around a dozen people showed up at the Niles McKinley memorial library to see Ryan and his wife Andrea. He talked with them about some of his plans and how his campaign for U.S. Senate is going just eight days out from Election Day.

“We’re gonna touch every corner of the state. We’ve got really big rallies planned across the state. We’ve been up and down the Ohio River. We’ve been up along the North Coast around the lake counties in rural areas, so we’re gonna just go everywhere,” Ryan said.

Ryan will be in Cleveland Tuesday for a town hall with competitor JD Vance.