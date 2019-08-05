Rep. Tim Ryan: ‘Republicans need to get their sh*t together…pandering to NRA’

Rep. Bill Johnson said, "it's going to take all of us to stop this violence"

(WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, and presidential candidate tweeted a stern statement to the GOP this weekend in the wake of two mass shootings. One in Dayton and the other in El Paso, Texas.

Ryan wrote on Twitter that “Republicans need to get their sh*t together and stop pandering to the NRA. Period..”

He also made the statement during an interview over the weekend with MSNBC.

Ryan went on to say that “gun violence in our communities has got to stop.” He also called out Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, for not bringing forth gun legislation on background checks that Congress passed a few weeks ago.

Ohio Rep. Bill Johnson, R-6th District, said, “it’s going to take all of us to stop this outbreak of violence on America’s streets.” He pointed toward a focus on mental health.

“This must be addressed,” he said.