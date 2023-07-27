(WKBN) — Former Congressman Tim Ryan is easing back into politics with a new nonprofit group aimed at “dismantling the harmful influences of the MAGA movement.”

Following Ryan’s November 2022 defeat to J.D. Vance in the Ohio Senate race, he’s now formed a nonprofit group called We The People 250 Action Fund. It’s to advocate for normalcy and compassion in the public discourse.

A statement from the group’s website reads, in part:

“I am hopeful for a future where decency, compassion and understanding prevail. Hopeful for a nation where our common purpose unites us. Rather than tears us apart.”

We The People will raise money to support candidates its believes in.

Since losing the election, Ryan has sold his house in Howland and has moved to Columbus, where he serves as chief global business development officer for Zoetic Global.