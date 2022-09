BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Valley Congressman Tim Ryan will be in town Monday.

Ryan will head to Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 396 in Boardman around 8:30 a.m.

His plan is to meet with energy sector leaders to discuss domestic energy production. He’ll also discuss his work to position Ohio as the Arsenal of Energy for the United States and the world.

He’ll head to Bellaire Ohio at 12:30 p.m. to the Plumbers & Pipefitter Local Union #83 to tour its training center