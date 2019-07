The location on South State Street is the second in the Youngstown-metro area

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Tim Hortons cafĂ© opened in Girard on Thursday.

The location on South State Street is the second in the Youngstown-metro area. The other one is on Belmont Avenue in Liberty.

Customers signing up to be “Timbassadors” at the Girard store on Thursday will be entered in a drawing to win free coffee for a year.