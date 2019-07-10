Tim Hortons’ Girard location opening this month

Breaking News
A Tim Hortons recently opened on Belmont Avenue in Liberty as well

A Tim Hortons' coffee cup is seen in New York, Wednesday, July 22, 2009. The Canadian doughnut chain moved into 12 former Dunkin Donut locations earlier in the month, bringing new blood to the doughnut war in America's most competitive market.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Tim Hortons is opening its newest coffee shop in Girard on July 25.

The restaurant is located at 400 S. State Street.

The franchise location is owned by TH Cleveland, a Beachwood-based developer that recently opened another Tim Hortons on Belmont Avenue in Liberty.

“We’re very excited to expand our presence in the Youngstown area, especially after all of the positive feedback from customers at our Belmont Avenue store,” said Mandy Davis, director of marketing for TH Cleveland.

TH Cleveland is now looking to recruit Tim Hortons fans called “Timbassadors” to help spread the word about the opening. Those “Timbassadors” will receive a coupon for a free coffee when they sign up, as well as other special offers.

For more information, visit thcleveland.com/timbassadors.

