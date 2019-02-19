Tim Hortons bringing new locations to Youngstown area this year

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) - Tim Hortons has announced it will be opening a new location in Liberty this spring -- its first Northeast Ohio location.

The grand opening of the restaurant on Belmont Avenue will be Thursday, March 21.

It will be under the ownership of TH Cleveland, a Beachwood based Tim Hortons independent area developer.

They have plans on opening a handful of new Tim Hortons in Northeast Ohio by the end of 2019, including locations on S. State Street in Girard (spring) and somewhere in Austintown (summer).

"We've received so much positive feedback from the residents of Northeast Ohio, and we're excited to finally bring a Tim Hortons to this region. We are committed to providing Tim Hortons' signature coffee blends, baked goods and breakfast and lunch choices to the community, starting with the new Belmont Avenue restaurant," said Mandy Davis, director of marketing for TH Cleveland.

TH Cleveland says it is looking for the biggest Tim Horton fans in the community to become "Timbassadors" who will spread the word about the new restaurant. All Timbassadors will also receive a coupon for a free cup of coffee and the ones who best represent the brand will receive free coffee for an entire year.

For more information, you can visit thcleveland.com/timbassadors.