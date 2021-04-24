Tiffany Square Plaza in Boardman sells for $16.5 million

Bill Kutlick, with Platz Realty Group, announced the sale on Friday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Tiffany Square Plaza in Boardman sold recently for $16.5 million.

Bill Kutlick, with Platz Realty Group, announced the sale on Friday. He did not reveal the name of the buyer.

Tiffany Square consists of a 179,000-square-foot retail center and four out parcels. The retail center was built in 1973 and renovated 2016 and 2017, according to Kutlick.

The retail anchors are Marshall’s, Hobby Lobby, Ashley Furniture, Fin Feather Fur and Alberinis Restaurant. The four out parcels include Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, Panera Bread and Huntington Bank.

The adjacent Tiffany Plaza on Tiffany Boulevard, which is anchored by Marcs, was recently sold by the realty company for $7,950,000.