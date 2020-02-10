Tickets on sale for Youngstown Symphony Orchestra event with Youngstown native opera star

Lawrence Browlnee is a graduate of East High School where he was a member of the Youngstown Connection

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra will be presenting Spiritual Journey: The Road to Peace and Freedom with Youngstown native and world renowned tenor Lawrence Browlnee, a native of Youngstown.

Also featured on the program will be the combined Simpe Gifts Interfaith Choir directed by Paige Lupe, Singers Together directed by Pastor Timothy Mattern and Van Nelson and The Youngstown Connection directed by Carol Baird.

Spiritual Journey is an orchestral arrangement featuring excerpts from the speeches of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. accompanied by a Gospel Choir.

Brownlee will narrate Spiritual Journey as well as perform his most iconic opera arias.

Spiritual Journey was premiered by the National Symphony Orchestra in 1991 with text and music written by Heidi Joyce and orchestra music arranged by Randall Craig Fleischer.

Spiritual Journey was first performed by the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra and Fleischer January 2018 as part of a city-wide Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Musical Celebration with then Mayor Jay Williams and his wife Sonja Williams as narrators.

Browlnee is a graduate of East High School where he was a member of the Youngstown Connection. He received his Masters of Music degree from Indiana University and went on to win a Grand Prize in the 2001 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions.

He was also named as the “Male Singer of the Year” in 2017 by the International Opera Awards and Bachtrac. He has been hailed as one of the world’s leading bel canto stars.

The event will be held Saturday, March 7 at the Edward W. Powers Auditorium at 8 p.m. and will be under the direction of Randall Craig Fleischer.

The concert will be Brownlee’s first appearance with the orchestra.

Tickets are on sale at the DeYor Performing Arts Center box office. Or you can call 330-744-0264 or visit their website.