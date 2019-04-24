Ticketmaster no longer selling tickets over the phone

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - With acts like Steely Dan, Chicago and Earth Wind and Fire coming to Youngstown this summer, here's a reminder on how you can purchase tickets.

JAC Management says Ticketmaster no longer sells tickets over the phone. You need to go to the Ticketmaster website or purchase tickets in person at the box office.

This includes shows for the Covelli Centre, The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre and Packard Music Hall.