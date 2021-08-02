Ticket booth will bear name of $40K donor to Boardman stadium project

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Spartan Stadium Project at Boardman High School continues to move forward and the project just got a big boost in the form of a $40,000 donation.

The money comes from Valley developer Chuck Whitman. Some of his projects include the Lifestyle Community in Canfield featuring the Kennsington Golf Club, Kensington Grille and Courtyard Marriott, as well as other residential and commercial developments.

Whitman is a 1972 Spartan graduate. A new ticket booth will bear his name when the project is complete.

Work at the stadium this year will include expansion of the concession plaza and walkway, two new ticket booths and entrance upgrades.

To date, the project has raised over $3 million in donations.

For sponsorship opportunities, visit the Boardman Boosters’ website.