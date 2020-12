Steward decided to close the maternity ward after a survey found it covered less than 15 percent of the babies delivered in the region

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The last day of the year marks the end of an era at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Friday was the last official day for its maternity ward.

Above is a picture of some of the staff from the week of Christmas. That’s when they gathered to say goodbye during a last shift.

Steward decided to close the maternity ward after a survey found it covered less than 15 percent of the babies delivered in the region.