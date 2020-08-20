Three years later: Woman seeking answers in sister’s murder in Liberty Twp.

The Trumbull County coroner even noted that the crime scene looked staged

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Diane Pullin planned to spend her retirement years traveling and spending quality time with her sister, Lori Pullin Lynn.

But three years ago, she was robbed of those dreams when Lori was murdered.

“We’re supposed to help take care of each other in our old age and she’s not here for that now,” Diane said.

It was back in August of 2017 that Lori was found face down in a pond near a tractor on her mother’s Shannon Road property in Liberty Township.

Her death was initially ruled an accident, but in 2018 the late Trumbull County Coroner Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk said she died at the hands of someone else.

Germaniuk even noted that the crime scene looked staged.

“Our investigative unit has been working this case tirelessly. There’s still some interviews that we’re going to be doing. We’re committed to bringing a resolution to this family and we won’t stop until we’re able to do that,” said Liberty Township police captain Ray Buhala.

Lori’s family is now in the process of creating a website in an attempt to find her killer.

They’re still offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“If anyone could please help us be able to get that closure, to be able to mourn, because right now it’s just an open sore that hurts,” said Diane.