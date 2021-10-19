Three Valley blood drives to help national Red Cross shortage

by: WKBN Staff

(WKBN)- The American Red Cross is once again asking for you to donate blood as they continue to deal with an emergency blood and platelet shortage.

There will be three blood drives Tuesday across the Valley:

AUSTINTOWN
Austintown Library
600 S. Raccoon Rd., Austintown
11 a.m.-5 p.m.

POLAND
Poland Library
311 S. Main St., Poland
11 a.m.-5 p.m.

HOMEWORTH
Church of God in Christ Mennonite
5540 Bandy Rd., Homeworth
3 p.m.-8 p.m.


An appointment is required to donate.

Appointments can be made on the American Red Cross website or on the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

