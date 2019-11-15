Three plead guilty to drug-selling charges in Youngstown, Warren

The three are among seven defendants charged with selling cocaine in Youngstown and Warren

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Four people indicted earlier this year for selling drugs in Youngstown and Warren entered guilty pleas this week in federal court.

Thomas Sledge, 29; Levar Johnson, 41; and Lajuna Brown, 30, all of Warren, entered guilty pleas Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio to a single count each of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin.

U.S. Judge Patricia A. Gaughan heard the verdicts. Sentencing is set for February 26.

The three are among seven people who were indicted in May for selling cocaine and heroin in the Youngstown and Warren area.

Authorities used wiretaps on cell phones to make their case.