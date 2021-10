BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash on West Midlothian Sunday afternoon.

The call came in for the two-vehicle crash at around 1:38 p.m. Sunday. The accident happened on Midlothian near Hillman Street.

Both drivers and a child were sent to the hospital in stable condition.

No charges have been filed. The accident is still under investigation.