YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The downtown branch of the YMCA has been evacuated after someone mixed up pool chemicals Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the building at North Champion Street at about 11:20 a.m. for a report of an odor.

Three people who were inside at the time were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for “minor breathing difficulties,” a fire department spokesman said.

A crew from the Mahoning Valley Hazardous Materials Team was also called to help eliminate the odor.