Three Mercer County men indicted on firearms charges in federal court

One of the three has been wanted since September

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — Indictments were unsealed in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania this week against three Mercer County men accused of federal firearms violations.

Diquan Crowder, 27, of Farrell, faces a count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

An indictment in his case said Crowder had a pistol on Nov. 20. He is prohibited from having a gun because of convictions 2016 in Mercer County Common Pleas Court for trafficking in drugs and a 2014 conviction in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for having a firearm without a license.

Court records do not show an arraignment date.

Also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is Raymond Briskey, 35, of Sharon.

The indictment in his case said that he had a gun on him as he tried to sell cocaine Oct. 21. He is not allowed to have guns because of a 2011 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for possession of dangerous drugs and a contraband/controlled substance in prison conviction in 2017 in Mercer County Common Pleas Court.

An arraignment date has not been set for Briskey.

U.S. Marshals are looking for Dimetrius Morris, 36, of Farrell, who was indicted in September on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The charges stem from an incident on Feb. 20, 2020, according to the indictment in his case.

The cases against Crowder and Briskey were investigated by the Mercer County Drug Task Force and the FBI.

The case against Morris was investigated by the FBI, Sharon Police Department, Farrell Police Department, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Morris is asked to call the FBI at 412-432-4000.