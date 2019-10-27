Three men in custody after police find drugs in Shenango Twp. Super 8 Motel

Felony charges are pending against the three men

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – On Saturday, three adult men were taken into custody after drugs were found at a Super 8 Motel in Lawrence County.

A sealed search warrant was executed by members of the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigations Unit, New Castle Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau, New Castle CIRT, Union Township Police Department, Shenango Township Police K9 Unit, Bessemer Police Department and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, 158.18 grams of suspected heroin and 50.58 grams of suspected crack cocaine were found.

Officials also found three digital scales, cutting agents, assorted drug paraphernalia, nine cell phones, binoculars and $558.

Felony charges are pending against the three men.