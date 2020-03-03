Three local school districts among poorest in Ohio, according to new data

The website listed the richest to poorest school districts based on tax returns from 2017 and adjusted gross income

(WKBN) – Of all of the school districts in Ohio, Youngstown, Warren and Campbell are among the six poorest, according to data released Saturday by Cleveland.com.

The website listed the richest to poorest school districts based on tax returns from 2017 and adjusted gross income.

The richest was Orange School District near Cleveland, with a median adjusted gross income of nearly $102,000. It was followed by Indian Hill near Cincinnati at $98,257.

The wealthiest district locally was Canfield at 57th, with an average AGI of over $55,000. Poland followed at 75th, then South Range at 141st.

At the bottom end, Youngstown was last at 612, with an average income of $21,600. Warren ranked 608th, Campbell 607th, East Liverpool 581st and Girard 578th.

Local school districts ranked richest to poorest, according to Cleveland.com:

#57 — Canfield: $55,587

#75 — Poland: $51,219

#141 — South Range: $45,609

#165 — Western Reserve: $43,944

#221 — Mathews: $42,084

#238 — Lakeview: $41,613

#276 — Springfield: $40,512

#285 — Champion: $40,318

#312 — Howland: $39,453

#319 — Lordstown: $39,394

#323 — Southington: $39,280

#325 — Crestview: $39,226

#330 — Jackson-Milton: $39,155

#346 — Columbiana: $38,585

#347 — Lowellville: $38,577

#355 — Maplewood: $38,482

#365 — Beaver Local: $38,330

#382 — Badger: $37,996

#388 — Boardman: $37,810

#400 — West Branch: $37,255

#407 — Liberty: $37,041

#412 — Weathersfield: $36,931

#413 — United: $36,918

#422 — McDonald: $36,613

#430 — Hubbard: $36,305

#432 — Bristol: $36,152

#449 — Austintown: $35,587

#460 — Bloomfield-Mespo: $35,159

#464 — Southern Local: $34,924

#498 — Brookfield: $33,951

#501 — East Palestine: $33,933

#502 — Newton Falls: $33,857

#524 — Salem: $32,924

#528 — Lisbon: $32,820

#547 — LaBrae: $31,681

#553 — Leetonia: $31,459

#568 — Sebring: $30,448

#573 — Wellsville: $30,079

#574 — Niles: $30,029

#576 — Struthers: $29,981

#578 — Girard: $29,798

#581 — East Liverpool: $29,609

#607 — Campbell: $25,034

#608 — Warren: $24,328

#612 — Youngstown: $21,644

You can see the entire ranking of all 612 schools on Cleveland.com.