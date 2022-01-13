YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police arrested three people in two separate traffic stops on gun charges on Wednesday.

Just before 7 p.m. Damiyan Jackson, 20, of Alameda Avenue, was arrested for a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after a car he was driving was pulled over at West LaClede and Rosedale avenues for running a stop sign.

Reports said when officers went to talk to Jackson he had an assault rifle in plain view and what he termed “gun parts.” In his jacket police found a loaded .380-caliber handgun when they searched him, reports said.

Savaughn Moore, 18, of East Auburndale Avenue, and Romellow McKnight, 26, of Clearmount Avenue, were arrested following a chase just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Reports said McKnight was the driver of a car pulled over by police at West LaClede and Colfax avenues for having no license plate light. When officers walked up to the car they could see the butt end of a revolver next to McKnight’s thigh, but before they could ask him to get out of the car he drove away.

Police chased them for about seven minutes to Hayes and East Henry streets where four people jumped out of the car, reports said.

McKnight and Moore were both caught in a nearby yard. A third person was caught and released, and a fourth person got away.

Police found a loaded .22-caliber revolver in the road where McKnight had jumped out of the car and a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol where Moore jumped out, reports said.

Both men were charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstruction. McKnight picked up an additional charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

All three men were booked into the Mahoning County jail and they are all expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.