Three local agencies awarded $40,000 by Department of Aging

This will go toward putting an end to the food insecurity seen among the elderly

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Aging has granted $440,000 to Ohio agencies, including three in the Mahoning Valley.

This will go toward putting an end to the food insecurity seen among the elderly.

“Perhaps there isn’t an awareness of how much of an issue it is and how much it is a contributor of poor health. I think if we are intentional about having efforts such as this that are outreached to many older adults and opportunities to come together and share food, I think we can go a long way,” said Ursel McElroy, the director of the Ohio Department of Aging.

On Wednesday, McElroy presented $40,000 checks to three agencies in the Valley for their “Producing Healthy Seniors” projects:

Area Agency on Aging Region 9, Inc.

Direction Home Akron Canton Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities

Direction Home of Eastern Ohio’s Nutrition in Your Neighborhood

The checks were presented at the Girard Multi-Generational Center in Trumbull County.

The Producing Healthy Seniors projects will expand and build upon the Senior’s Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.

This will provide locally-grown produce to senior housing communities and centers for those who can’t travel.

“The budget investment will help us expand this program to more communities, serve more older adults and engage more farmers throughout our state,” she said.

McElroy said with these grants, they are hoping to see innovation among local farmer’s markets by expanding accessibility.