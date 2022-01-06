YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A tradition that dates back centuries, Thursday evening OCCHA celebrated El Día de los Reyes, also known as Three Kings Day.

“Kids were able to walk up and get their gifts. We also had pizza, we had cake and we had very nice things for them. We had music, our culture, our music, and I think it was just awesome,” said Angelica Diaz, executive director of OCCHA.

The Hispanic tradition celebrated on January 6 tells the story of the three wise men who brought gifts to baby Jesus after he was born.

Each year, kids gather at OCCHA to receive a gift from the Three Kings. This year, around 80 kids registered to receive gifts.

“We want our children here in the community just to keep the culture and just keep this going,” Diaz said.

The event is held every year. Diaz says it’s a way of keeping the tradition alive.