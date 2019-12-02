Three houses shot up in Youngstown Saturday

Police believe two of the shootings are related

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – No one was hurt after gunfire damaged three houses Saturday.

Officers answered a gunfire sensor call about 9:50 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Dewey Avenue and when they arrived, they found three 9mm shell casings in the road and the front window of a house that had been shattered by a bullet.

Earlier, about 8:50 p.m., police responded to a home in the 2700 block of Shady Run Rd., where a woman heard several shots. Police found four 9mm shell casings, two .40-caliber shell casings in the street and at least four bullet holes in the house.

There was also bullet damage inside the house, reports say.

About the same time, police responded to a home in the 700 block of E. Lucius Ave. that was also damaged by gunfire.

Reports said the homeowners in both houses think the shootings are related, but they gave police no information, saying their children were being tight-lipped about what was going on.