LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A three car accident slowed traffic along Belmont Ave. in Liberty Township.

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday night just north of Plaza Donuts.

According to State Police, the driver of a Chevy Cavalier failed to yield while turning into the Aldi Plaza.

A Pontiac Bonneville and pickup truck were the other two vehicles involved in the crash.

Luckily, no one was injured; however, all the cars involved significant damage.