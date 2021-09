(WKBN) – There was an accident involving three vehicles Tuesday evening in the area of Newton Falls and Southington.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 534 and 5.

There are reports of multiple injuries, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are on scene.

Both routes are closed in the area of the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.