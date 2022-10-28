BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- The morning commute for drivers has been impacted by a three car crash at a busy intersection.

A three car accident has happened at corner of Route 224 and Tippecanoe Road in Boardman Friday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was called shortly before 8 a.m.

The right lane from the corner of Tippecanoe is blocked off but cars are still able to get through Route 224.

Troopers have not released any information about possible injuries.

OSP is still on scene investigating.

Domenic Weser contributed to this report.