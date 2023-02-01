MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Classes and extracurricular activities are cancelled for students at Mercer Area School District on Wednesday due to threats being made the Tuesday evening.

According to the school’s Facebook page, the district received two reports of threats through the Safe2Say Anonymous Reporting System, both referring to a student created “hit list” at the Middle-High School.

The first threat surfaced at 6 p.m. The district then informed law enforcement so that further investigation could be made. The school said that classes have been cancelled to allow law enforcement and the school district time to investigate the reported threats. This was done as an abundance of caution.

The school said that this day will be rescheduled and made it up later in the school year.