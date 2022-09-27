(WKBN) – Additional officers will be present at a local school after a threatening note was found.

According to the Champion Police Department, the note was written on a restroom stall at Champion Middle School.

The school resource officer on duty handled the threat by notifying the police and school administration.

After an investigation, the person responsible was identified and removed from the school.

Police do not believe there is a continuing threat to students or staff.

Criminal charges will be reviewed by the prosecutor’s office.