Threat of rain won’t stop the fun at Trumbull County Fair

There's a back-up plan in place in case it gets wet -- especially when it comes to parking

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Fair’s official opening day is Tuesday, but people are already there, getting ready for a week full of events.

Event Coordinator Toni Dunbar said they’re coming up with a plan in case there’s heavy rain.

“We have a back-up plan. If we get saturated in our parking lots, we can also park in different businesses in the area and we’ll have busing that will bring people in.”

Dunbar said the rain will not stop them this year or ever. She said the parking lots are dry and the weather is great for the new attractions coming to the fair.

“We have Grand Illusions magic and the Dinosaur Experience. Wednesday night, we have a new attraction in the grandstand — KOI Drag Racing.”

Dunbar said her main goal for the fair is to make everyone happy.

“We really pride ourselves on one-price admission and being affordable for families, for people to come out and enjoy the fair with their family.”

Stephanie Uber has been coming to the Trumbull County Fair since she was a little girl and has not missed a year.

“When we were little, growing up, my grandmother raised us so she would bring us to the fair every year,” Uber said. “This is a tradition we’re going to start with our daughter.”

Every year, they write out a list of food they plan to eat each day.

“The milkshakes, the lemon shakes and everything. Definitely the gyros and fried cheese on a stick. It’s a long list,” Dunbar said.

There is a variety of food to choose from and if you haven’t been to the fair yet, Dunbar said you should come this week.

“There’s a lot of things to do here and a lot of things to see, and it’s just a lot of good memories that you can go home with and share with generations.”

The Trumbull County Fair will be open through July 14. The fairgrounds are at 899 Everett Cortland Hull Road.