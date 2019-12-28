Threat leads to evacuation of Hermitage Walmart

A Walmart spokesperson confirms that nothing was found in the store during a search by police

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Walmart store in Hermitage was evacuated Friday night after a bomb threat was made to the store.

A Walmart spokesperson confirms that nothing was found in the store during a search by police. He said management at the store quickly notified law enforcement about the threat after receiving it shortly after 9:30 p.m.

The company released the following statement: