Threat leads to evacuation of Hermitage Walmart

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Walmart store in Hermitage was evacuated Friday night after a bomb threat was made to the store.
A Walmart spokesperson confirms that nothing was found in the store during a search by police. He said management at the store quickly notified law enforcement about the threat after receiving it shortly after 9:30 p.m.
The company released the following statement:
What happened in our store last night is troubling. We take this seriously and cooperated with police as they evacuated the store before confirming that the bomb threat was a hoax.
We’re open again for business and apologize for any inconvenience this caused our customers.
We are working with law enforcement as they look for those responsible.