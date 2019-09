According to Ohio Edison, more than 2,400 customers were affected by the outage

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of residents on the south side of Youngstown were without power Sunday evening.

The cause of this outage has not yet been stated.

Power is expected to be restored for most customers by 11:30 p.m.