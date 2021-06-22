Thousands without power in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of residents are without power in the Youngstown area after a circuit lockout Tuesday afternoon.

According to First Energy’s website, over 2,700 customers in Youngstown and over 200 customers in Boardman were affected by the outage.

According to a representative from First Energy, a circuit lockout is similar to how a circuit breaker in your home shuts off power when there’s a problem.

The representative said a car hit a utility pole, knocking down power lines and causing the lockout.

First Energy says customers should have their power restored by 4:30 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.