CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of Ohio Edison customers are without power in Trumbull County.

Most of the outages are in Cortland and Bazetta Township.

More than 5,700 outages are reported. They started around 7:30 a.m.

A First Energy spokeswoman said the cause is likely storm-related. Crews are heading out to fix the problem.

She said currently, they estimate power will be restored by 10:30 a.m. Saturday, but that could change depending on what they find.