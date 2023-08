TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) — Over 2,000 homes are currently without power in Trumbull County.

According to the FirstEnergy outages map, 2,761 people are without power in Trumbull County as of just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Liberty Township has the largest number of outages at 2,453 and Girard follows with 308.

Power is expected to be restored at 6:30 p.m.

At this time it is unclear what caused the outages.