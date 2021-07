TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands are being affected by a power outage in Trumbull County Thursday morning.

According to FirstEnergy 3,400 customers are without power, including 1,400 customers in McDonald and 1,200 customers in Girard.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the outage and are working to make repairs. They expect power to be restored to most customers by noon.