YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A power outage in Mahoning County is impacting thousands of customers.

More than 6,000 customers are without service Monday, with the most being in Austintown, Youngstown and Boardman.

Power should be restored by 5 p.m., according to the online First Energy outage map.

Some customers in Canfield and Canfield Township are also impacted by the outage.