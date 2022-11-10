(WKBN)- Thousands of people are without power in Mahoning County Thursday morning.

According to First Energy, 2,914 people are without power as of 9:35 a.m.

The majority of the outages are in Campbell (1,443). Nearly 40% of residents are without power.

First Energy’s website also lists outages in Lowellville (566), Poland Township (324), Youngstown (275), Struthers (253), and Coitsville Township (53).

A spokesperson with First Energy said that this incident is under investigation.

Power is expected to be restored in all areas at 12 p.m.