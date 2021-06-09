Thousands without power in Mahoning County

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of customers are without power in Mahoning County Wednesday night.

At last check, about 11,661 customers were impacted. Most of those are in Boardman, but outages have been reported in Austintown Township, Canfield, Canfield Township, Poland and Youngstown.

First Energy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis said that there was an equipment issue at one of their substations. Crews on site making repairs, she said.

Service is expected to be restored in most areas by 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.