COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of residents in are without power in Columbiana County Saturday evening.

According to Ohio Edison, more than 2,700 customers were affected by the outage around 6:55 p.m.

The areas most affected include Lisbon, Center Township and Elk Run Township.

Ohio Edison said power should be restored to most customers by 9 p.m.