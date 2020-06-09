Thousands without power in Boardman; outage causes traffic issues

Breaking News
Traffic in Boardman due to power outage, June 9

Traffic was delayed on South Avenue due to a power outage.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An outage in the Boardman area knocked out power to thousands of customers and caused delays for drivers as traffic lights went out.

The power went out just after 3 p.m. Tuesday for more than 6,900 First Energy customers in Mahoning County. Most of those outages were in Boardman, which recorded 5,815 outages.

First Energy said the outage was caused by a circuit lockout at a substation in the area. That happens when a circuit breaker isn’t able to clear a fault, such as a tree branch falling on a power line.

Crews are working to fix the problem as quickly and safely as possible.

According to First Energy’s website, power is expected to be back on by 6 p.m.

Traffic was tied up on South Avenue due to no working traffic lights in that area.

