BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of customers are without power in Boardman following a crash.

The accident happened at about 6 a.m. Monday near Hillman Way and W. Midlothian Boulevard.

A waste disposal truck and vehicle collided. We don’t know yet if anyone was hurt.

About 4,000 customers in the Boardman area are without power.

The outage has also closed some schools in the area.

According to the First Energy outage map, service should be restored by 9 a.m.