Thousands without power in Austintown

Credit: sot/Stone/Getty Images

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 8,000 people are without power in Austintown Friday morning.

First Energy spokeswoman Lauren Siburkis said it’s due to an “equipment lock-out,” though the exact cause is unknown. She described an equipment lock-out like blowing a fuse on a circuit breaker. Siburkis said this could be anything from a tree branch falling on a power line, or an animal getting into the substation.

The lockout prevents the system from further damage until crews can investigate and make the area safe.

A viewer living on the west side reported hearing a loud explosion before the power went out.

According to First Energy, power is estimated to be restored by 1:30 p.m. Customers can check First Energy’s website for updates.

