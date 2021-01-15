Thousands without power in Austintown

A viewer living on the west side reported hearing a loud explosion before the power went out

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 8,000 people are without power in Austintown Friday morning.

First Energy spokeswoman Lauren Siburkis said it’s due to an “equipment lock-out,” though the exact cause is unknown. She described an equipment lock-out like blowing a fuse on a circuit breaker. Siburkis said this could be anything from a tree branch falling on a power line, or an animal getting into the substation.

The lockout prevents the system from further damage until crews can investigate and make the area safe.

According to First Energy, power is estimated to be restored by 1:30 p.m. Customers can check First Energy’s website for updates.