(WKBN) – First Energy is reporting a few thousand customers are without power this morning in the Valley.

As of 8 a.m., there were more than 3,000 customers without power in Mahoning County, primarily in Boardman.

According to ODOT, as of 8:30 a.m., State Route 165 is closed due to downed power lines. The closure is between SR 14 and SR 534.

Trumbull County is reporting about 800 and Columbiana County reports about 300.

Just under 3,000 customers in Mercer County are also without power.

First Energy has not given a time in which power will be restored due to the severe weather.